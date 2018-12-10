MORGANTOWN, Ky. (AP) - A man accused of killing a retired pastor and his wife in their southcentral Kentucky home has entered an Alford plea.

The plea means 36-year-old Kevin Dye doesn’t admit guilt in the 2016 shooting deaths of Kenneth Neafus and his wife, Dorothy Neafus, but acknowledges the prosecution has enough evidence for a conviction.

The Daily News reports Dye entered the plea to murder charges on Friday in Butler County Circuit Court. Under terms of the agreement, prosecutors dropped lesser counts and will seek a sentence of life without parole. If Dye had been convicted at trial, prosecutors had planned to seek the death penalty.

Butler County Commonwealth’s Attorney Blake Chambers said the objective was to give closure to the family of the victims.

Sentencing was set for Feb. 28.

