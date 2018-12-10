By - Associated Press - Monday, December 10, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A grand jury has indicted a Virginia man on murder and child abuse charges in the 2017 death of a toddler.

The Virginian-Pilot reports 25-year-old Daquan Keith Farmer-Harrison of Chesapeake was indicted by a grand jury in the death of 2-year-old Skylin Perry of Portsmouth.

Shortly before noon on Dec. 8 last year, Chesapeake police responded to the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters. Police spokeswoman Kelly Elliott said officers took a child abuse report following an incident at a home in Chesapeake.

Skylin died at the hospital two days later.

Court documents don’t say what happened, but the indictments returned in November accuse Farmer-Harrison of harming the child between Dec. 8 and 10 last year.

Farmer-Harrison is jailed without bond. His attorney, James Broccoletti, declined comment on the charges.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide