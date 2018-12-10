Alleged Russian agent Maria Butina submitted documents Monday to change her plea in court, as it appears her lawyers have reached a plea deal.

“The parties have resolved this matter, and the Defendant Maria Butina remains in custody,” the filing read.

Ms. Butina had pleaded not guilty after being charged with acting as an unregistered foreign agent in July.

According to the FBI, she posed as college student at American University while working for the Russian government. The affidavit said she embedded herself with the National Rifle Association in order to influence the advocacy group and U.S. politicians.





