The Border Patrol said Monday that a mother linked to the migrant caravans in Mexico abandoned her young child late last month, leaving the 2-year-old girl with an unrelated 17-year-old boy.

The teen said the toddler’s mother had grown tired during the journey and asked if anyone else in the group could carry her. The 17-year-old volunteered, and carried the youngster as they reached the border, agents reported.

Once at the border the group splintered, and the teen crossed with the toddler, unsure where the mother was.

Agents said they nabbed the teen and toddler, along with four other illegal immigrants, near Campo, California, on Nov. 27. The Border Patrol said “multiple” people in the group said they were part of the migrant caravans that have streamed north from Central America in recent weeks, leading to border chaos.

The two-year-old was transferred to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is trying to reunite her with her mother, Homeland Security said.





