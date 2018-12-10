NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Police in Newark are giving details on seizures that yielded more than $500,000 in illegal drugs.

The raids last Friday at two locations in the city produced 2,700 grams of heroin, 1,900 grams of cocaine and 3,000 grams of marijuana.

The heroin is estimated to be worth more than $500,000, and the cocaine and marijuana are estimated to be worth more than $100,000.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens says police also seized more than 200 opioid pills and several firearms including an assault rifle.

Three men were arrested during the raids and face drug and weapons charges.





