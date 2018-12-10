RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy in North Carolina shot and wounded a 17-year-old boy outside a home late last month.

The News & Observer reports court documents made public Friday show the Wake County sheriff’s deputy shot the teen Nov. 26. Three deputies had responded to a woman who said she had been assaulted, and arrived to find the teen holding a knife in the front yard.

Chief Deputy Richard Johnson told the State Bureau of Investigation that the teen “moved aggressively” at the deputies and was shot.

The teen hasn’t been charged. His current medical condition is unclear.

The shooting wasn’t made public until the SBI filed search-warrant records last week. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman says the SBI investigation isn’t complete.

