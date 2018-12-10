TULARE, Calif. (AP) - Police in central California say a person was killed and a police officer was injured in a shooting following a car chase.

The Tulare Police Department says a police dog was also killed and another person in the car was gravely injured in the Sunday night shootout.

Tulare police Sgt. Jon Hamlin tells the Visalia Times Delta the officer was shot in the arm and chest and that he is expected to recover.

He says officers tried to pull over a vehicle with three people inside but the driver fled and officers gave chase.

Hamlin says a “gun battle” ensued after the driver stopped.

He says the driver arrested and that is not clear if he fired at officers.

Officials didn’t release the identity of the officer or the suspects.

