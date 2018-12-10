YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after a murder defendant in the Yakima County Jail was killed in what appears to have been an assault by other prisoners.

The victim was identified at 36-year-old Jacob Ozuna, who died at a hospital early Monday following the attack late Sunday night. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says five inmates, all men ranging from 19 to 25 years old, from Yakima, Toppenish, Wapoto and White Swan, have been identified as suspects.

The Yakima County Department of Corrections says a jail officer called for help after finding several inmates standing over Ozuna, who was unconscious. Corrections officials say the inmates involved were gang-affiliated.





