METAIRIE, La. (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana are searching for a man suspected of shooting and wounding a deputy responding to a disturbance at a Metairie hotel.

The New Orleans Advocate reports the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says officials were still searching for 38-year-old Tyronne Louis as of early Monday. Sheriff Joe Lopinto says the deputy was shot in the elbow and leg Sunday night and was in stable condition. Authorities haven’t released the deputy’s identity.

The sheriff says deputies responded to a disturbance between Louis and his girlfriend at the hotel Sunday. The nature of the disturbance is unclear. He says deputies escorted Louis outside and he fled, shooting at them several times.

___

Information from: The New Orleans Advocate, http://www.neworleansadvocate.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.