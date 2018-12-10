POTOSI, Mo. (AP) - An eastern Missouri man already facing charges in connection with a suspicious fire is facing additional scrutiny after a pipe bomb was found near the site of the blaze.

KMOV-TV reports that 41-year-old Louis Culp of Mineral Point was charged Nov. 30 with second-degree arson for a fire that destroyed a vacant home near Potosi. He has been jailed since then on $25,000 bond.

But authorities on Monday found what was described as an “active” pipe bomb in a vacant lot near the burned home.

The FBI and ATF were called to the scene and the bomb was successfully secured.

Authorities believe the fire and bomb are connected.

A message left Monday with Culp’s attorney was not immediately returned.

___

Information from: KMOV-TV, http://www.kmov.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.