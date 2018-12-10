NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) - Police say two teenagers in a car stolen near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport led officers on a chase that ended with sheriff’s deputies firing gunshots, but no one was injured.

Newnan police Deputy Chief Mark Cooper tells news outlets both 17-year-olds are jailed in Coweta County after the pursuit that started Sunday morning. Officers had responded to a car break-in at a fitness center about a stolen iPad.

The chase reaching 100 mph (160 kph) had closed part of Interstate 85. County deputies used spike strips to stop the car.

Cooper says the boys were seen carrying pistols while running from the car and deputies fired when one held his gun up as if to shoot.

It’s unclear if the teenagers have lawyers who could comment.





