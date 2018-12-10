By - Associated Press - Monday, December 10, 2018

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) - Authorities in north St. Louis County are investigating a shooting death outside a bar, marking the third homicide in the same parking lot since 2014.

The latest shooting happened about 1:15 a.m. Sunday outside the Mystic Grille Bar. Police on Monday identified the victim as 27-year-old Cameron Fowler.

No arrests have been made.

Another drinking establishment, Cuetopia II Billiards & Bar, uses the same parking lot. There were homicides outside Cuetopia in 2014 and 2015. All three crimes happened around closing time.


