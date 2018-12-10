HOOKSETT, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire state police are investigating the theft of about $5,000 worth of wine from a state liquor store over several weeks.
Police said the thefts happened at the Interstate 93 northbound store in Hooksett.
Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who is a person of interest.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.