By - Associated Press - Monday, December 10, 2018

HOOKSETT, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire state police are investigating the theft of about $5,000 worth of wine from a state liquor store over several weeks.

Police said the thefts happened at the Interstate 93 northbound store in Hooksett.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who is a person of interest.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide