ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - State police say a man burned down his own home in Pennsylvania.

Fire officials responded to the blaze in Eldred Township around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

The home was destroyed, and the 32-year-old homeowner acknowledged lighting a couch on fire with a cigarette lighter.

No injuries were reported.

Police have charged the man with arson, risking a catastrophe and reckless endangerment. They have not released a possible motive for the fire.

The man is being held in jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.





