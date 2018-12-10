ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - State police say a man burned down his own home in Pennsylvania.
Fire officials responded to the blaze in Eldred Township around 3:15 p.m. Friday.
The home was destroyed, and the 32-year-old homeowner acknowledged lighting a couch on fire with a cigarette lighter.
No injuries were reported.
Police have charged the man with arson, risking a catastrophe and reckless endangerment. They have not released a possible motive for the fire.
The man is being held in jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.