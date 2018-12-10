WEST BOYLSTON, Mass. (AP) - State police have released the name of the 19-year-old woman who died in a hit-and-run on Interstate 190 in West Boylston over the weekend.

Police say Smarlyn Pamela Reyes, of Leominster, for reasons still under investigation, went off the northbound side of the highway at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday and rolled over into the median.

She got out of her car and walked back onto the highway where she was struck by an unknown vehicle that did not stop. She was then struck by a second vehicle and that driver stopped.

Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still trying to find the first vehicle that struck the woman and are asking witnesses to come forward.





