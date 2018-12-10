SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Police ended a standoff with a woman at a Santa Fe homeless shelter after firing nonlethal beanbag shots.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports officers were called to Pete’s Place on Sunday evening about a woman threatening to assault one of the volunteers with garden shears.

Capt. Anthony Tapia says police tried for several minutes to persuade Veronica Salas, who urged officers to shoot her, to put the shears down.

Tapia says police then deployed two beanbag rounds, hitting the woman in the torso and the back.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Tapia says the male volunteer declined to press charges.

However, Salas will face charges of aggravated assault on an officer, trespassing and methamphetamine possession.

It was not known Monday if she had an attorney.

