SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A Sioux Falls mother accused of trying to kill herself and her baby by crashing her vehicle has pleaded not guilty.

Thirty-four-year-old Julia Alzoubaidi is charged with attempted first-degree murder and felony child abuse in the October crash off Interstate 229 near the Big Sioux River. She entered her pleas at a court appearance Friday.

Authorities allege Alzoubaidi left a suicide note in her car saying she decided to kill her six-month-old child because he showed signs of an attachment disorder. Law officers found Alzoubaidi in the river and her infant along the bank. Both survived.

She’s free on $250,000 bond. She could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.





