TOKYO (AP) - The Latest on charges against former Nissan Motor Co. chairman Carlos Ghosn following his arrest for underreporting income (all times local):

4 p.m.

Japanese media say prosecutors have added to charges against Nissan’s former chairman Carlos Ghosn, extending his detention following his arrest on Nov. 19.

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission said it had filed criminal complaints against Ghosn and another Nissan executive, Greg Kelly.

A commission official said Monday that Nissan, Ghosn and Kelly were suspected of falsifying millions of dollars’ worth of Ghosn’s income. In Japan, a company can be charged with wrongdoing.

Kyodo News Service and other Japanese media reported Monday that prosecutors added more allegations of underreported income. The fresh allegations allow them to extend the period of Ghosn’s detention.

Some kind of action by the prosecutors had been expected as the detention period allowed for the allegations disclosed earlier ends on Monday.

___

2:30 p.m.

Japanese media say Tokyo prosecutors have charged Nissan former chairman Carlos Ghosn with underreporting his income. Another executive and Nissan Motor Co. also were charged.

Prosecutors would not immediately confirm the reports Monday by Kyodo News service and other media. They were due to brief media later in the day.

The prosecutors say Ghosn is suspected of underreporting his income by 5 billion yen ($44 million) over five years. In Japan, a company can be charged with wrongdoing.

Some kind of action by the prosecutors had been expected as the detention period allowed for the allegations disclosed so far ends on Monday.

Nissan executive Greg Kelly is suspected of having collaborated with Ghosn. Kelly’s attorney in the U.S. says he is asserting his innocence.

Ghosn has not commented.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.