DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) - Train service was briefly interrupted when part of a seaside bluff collapsed near tracks just north of San Diego.

Officials in the city of Del Mar say nobody was hurt when the rain-saturated cliff came tumbling down shortly before 9 a.m. Monday.

Train traffic was halted for about two hours while crews cleared and assessed the tracks.

Jon Edelbrock, Del Mar’s director of community services, tells the San Diego Union-Tribune the collapse narrowed a popular hiking trail along the tracks - leaving it only a foot (less than a half meter) wide in some spots.

Edelbrock urges walkers and hikers to avoid the area.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.