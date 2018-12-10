By - Associated Press - Monday, December 10, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Police Department is investigating video that shows a group of officers pulling a child from a woman’s arms while arresting her.

NY1, which aired video of the incident, says it occurred on Friday at a Brooklyn social services center.

A witness said security confronted the woman when she sat on the floor because of a lack of chairs. Police were called when she refused to leave.

The woman ended up lying face-up on the floor during a tug-of-war over the child, who is about a year old.

A New Jersey warrant had been issued for the woman on a credit card misdemeanor. After the incident, police charged her with additional offenses, including acting in a manner injurious to a child.


