SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) - Authorities in northwest Arkansas say deputies fatally shot a man who reportedly pointed a shotgun at them.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance Sunday night at a home in Springdale. Once there, the deputies encountered a man, later identified as 50-year-old Terry Don King, who was holding a shotgun.

The sheriff’s office says the deputies opened fire after King pointed his weapon at them. King was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says Arkansas State Police will investigate the shooting and that three deputies have been placed on administrative leave.





