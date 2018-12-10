WEST WENDOVER, Nev. (AP) - Elko County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting over the weekend on the Nevada-Utah line.

The West Wendover, Nevada police department reports one of its officers shot and killed the driver of a small pickup who produced a knife during a pursuit Saturday afternoon.

KSL television in Salt Lake City identified the victim as 41-year-old James Robertson of Francis Utah.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports officers attempted to stop him during a brief chase that ended with a minor crash at a gas station near Interstate 80. He allegedly fled on foot before the armed confrontation and was reported dead at the scene.

West Wendover police said in a statement that the driver’s “mental status, motives and actions” leading up to the incident are part of the ongoing investigation.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.