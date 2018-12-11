KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) - Court records show two former players of an Atlanta-area college’s football team and two other men have been accused of organizing a bet over a basketball video game on the school’s campus and robbing some participants at gunpoint in April.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution cites the records saying Akebren Ralls, Jai’len Edwards, Justin Mosley and Issiah Hightower were indicted Thursday by a Cobb County grand jury on robbery, assault, gambling and other charges.

Ralls and Edwards were removed from Kennesaw State University’s team. University spokeswoman Tammy DeMel previously said Mosley and Hightower aren’t affiliated with the school.

Warrants say Edwards was a lookout as Mosley and Hightower robbed five victims at Ralls’ apartment after the pot over NBA 2K18 matches totaled thousands of dollars.

It’s unclear if the four have lawyers who could comment.

