SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A California state lawmaker has been arrested on suspicion of child cruelty.

Fresno Police Department Lt. Mark Hudson said Tuesday that Democratic Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula of Fresno was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor charge of willful cruelty to a child.

The Fresno Bee reports Arambula was cited and released Monday.

Hudson did not provide more details on what led to the arrest.

Arambula is a former emergency room physician who won a 2016 special election to represent part of Fresno and the surrounding rural areas.

His legislative biography says Arambula lives in Fresno with his wife and three daughters. His father Juan Arambula was a state Assemblyman in the early 2000s.

Arambula spokeswoman Felicia Matlosz says he is “a committed father who wants what is best for his children.”





