FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a North Carolina woman who authorities say was seven months pregnant.

News outlets report 21-year-old Markez Jaquan Mcgriff was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop. He’s charged in the death of 26-year-old Thailia Christina Thomas on Dec. 5. He’s also charged with shooting and injuring Thomas’ roommate, 33-year-old Inda Davis.

District Attorney Billy West said during a Monday hearing that medical tests will determine whether a charge will be filed in the death of the fetus.

West says Mcgriff was invited to the residence to visit Thomas. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Sean Swain says Thomas and Mcgriff had met online. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Reports didn’t include comment from Mcgriff’s lawyer, David Smith.





