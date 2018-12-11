HERMISTON, Ore. (AP) - The former food services coordinator at the Two Rivers Correctional Institution has been charged with having sexual relations with an inmate.

The East Oregonian reported Monday that the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office indicted 52-year-old Kimberly Porter in October on the misdemeanor count.

Department of Corrections communication manager Jennifer Black says Porter worked at the state prison in Umatilla from November 2014 until she resigned Aug. 3.

Court documents say Porter engaged in sexual contact with inmate Buford Harper between April 1 and May 22.

The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office on Friday arrested Porter on a warrant after she skipped her arraignment Nov. 20.

Deputies booked her into the Umatilla County Jail and jail staff says she was released on bail.

It wasn’t immediately known if she has an attorney.

Harper is serving 25 years for a 2013 murder.

