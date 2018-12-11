The Facebook headquarters has reportedly been hit by a bomb threat.
Reuters news agency said a company spokesman had confirmed the threat against the Menlo Park, California, campus.
The Twitter feed for the Menlo Park Police Department confirmed, without mentioning Facebook by name, that a “bomb threat” had been made and that the 200 block of Jefferson Drive/Constitution Drive was being evacuated Tuesday evening.
According to the San Francisco CBS affiliate, that address includes corporate offices for Facebook and Instagram.
There was no immediate indication on the motive for the bomb threat or other specifics. Both liberals and conservatives have criticized Facebook for alleged bias against “our” side.
