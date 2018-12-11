CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - A Florida man has been sentenced in West Virginia to three years in prison in a scheme to steal personal credit card information at gas pumps.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Yarai Fuentes Quinones of Hialeah, Florida, pleaded guilty to a fraud charge Monday in federal court in Clarksburg.

Quinones admitted his role in a four-state conspiracy that used electronic devices known as skimmers at gas pumps to steal personal account information and create fake cards to make unauthorized transactions.

Quinones also was ordered to pay nearly $62,000 in restitution.





