BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) - A court in Argentina has sentenced two former Ford Motor Co. executives to prison for crimes against humanity committed against Argentine union workers during the country’s 1976-1983 military dictatorship.

The court said Tuesday that factory manufacturing director Pedro Muller and security manager Hector Francisco Sibilla targeted workers and gave information to security agents for their kidnapping and torture after the 1976 military coup.

Muller was sentenced to 10 years and Sibilla to 12 years.

They were accused of giving names, ID numbers, pictures and home addresses to security forces who hauled more than two dozen union workers off the floor of Ford’s factory in suburban Buenos Aires to be tortured and interrogated and then sent to military prisons.





