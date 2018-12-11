BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Texas man who says he was sexually abused as a boy by a Vermont priest is suing the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington.

The Burlington Free Press reports the complaint filed Friday alleges negligence, fraud and “outrageous conduct” by the diocese and seeks more than $75,000 in damages.

The man says he was an altar boy at St. Ann’s Parish in Milton in the late 1970s and 1980s when he was abused by Father Alfred Willis. Willis was accused of abusing others in several complaints that were settled in the early 2000s. He was eventually dismissed from the priesthood.

Bishop Christopher Coyne wrote in a statement the filing is “further evidence that we still have much to do to bring healing and closure” to survivors of sexual abuse by clergy in the past.

___

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com





