KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) - Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has been charged with tampering with the final audit report into a defunct state investment fund, adding to a long list of corruption allegations against him since his ouster in May elections.

Najib was charged along with Arul Kanda Kandasamy, the former head of the 1MDB fund, which is being investigated in the U.S. and other countries for alleged cross-border embezzlement and money laundering.

Najib pleaded not guilty Wednesday to abusing power to order the modification of the report in February 2016 before it was presented to the Public Accounts Committee, in order to protect himself from disciplinary and legal action. Kandasamy also pleaded not guilty to abetting Najib.

The auditor-general said last month some details had been removed from the 1MDB report.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.