The government snared more than 3,000 illegal immigrants in just one day last week, the administration’s top border official told Congress on Tuesday, saying the situation qualifies as a full-blown “crisis.”

Kevin K. McAleenan, commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said more than 1,100 of those caught either jumping the border or trying to come through a border crossing without permission were children, either traveling alone or with parents, and forced on the treacherous journey.

He said the 3,029 people caught on Dec. 3 was the highest total in years, and said at the rate illegal immigration across the border is running right now, the numbers of families and children could be double the record rate recorded last year.

“It is indeed both a border security and a humanitarian crisis,” he told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

His testimony came as Congress is debating President Trump’s request for billions of dollars in new money for border security — chiefly for a major chunk of his planned border wall.





