MANCHESTER, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a newborn baby found in a trash bag on the porch of a residence.

A statement from police says police were called to the home in Clay County on Tuesday morning when the body was discovered. Police said the body would be sent to Frankfort for an autopsy that would determine the cause of death.

State police were being assisted at the scene by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Manchester Police Department. No other information was immediately released.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.