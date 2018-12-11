BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a man barricaded inside a western Montana home fired between 50 and 60 shots before police shot him.

The Montana Standard reports the man had locked himself inside a Deer Lodge home Monday morning following an argument with a woman the night before.

Police say he began firing two guns. He then started shooting out a broken window when city and county officers arrived at the home.

Powell County Sheriff Scott Howard says a Deer Lodge officer shot the man.

Howard says the man called 911 for help, telling authorities he was no longer armed.

He was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery. He had a shrapnel wound to his eye and his right arm was severely injured.

Authorities haven’t identified the man.

