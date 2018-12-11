The National Weather Service says that rain expected this week in the D.C. area could set the annual precipitation record for the region.

A 30 percent chance of rain Thursday night will grow to a 70 percent chance Friday with the potential for setting the record on annual rainfall, said meteorologist Kyle Pallozzi of the National Weather Service.

“As of right now, we’re third highest on record, with 60.78 inches,” Mr. Pallozzi said. “The all-time record is 61.33 inches in 1889.”

Friday’s storm is expected to bring with it warmer, southerly winds that will keep temperatures in the 40s with a high of 52 degrees — so it’s unlikely the rain will turn to snow, forecasters said.

A chance of showers extends to Saturday, which forecasters predict will be cloudy with low temperatures around 38 degrees. Sunday is expected to be sunny with high temperatures around 49 degrees.





