RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A Rapid City woman accused of stabbing her nephew to death over the weekend says she acted in self-defense.
The Rapid City Journal reports court documents say 32-year-old Lorraine Swallow told police who responded to her home on Saturday that 28-year-old Tyrell Bull Bear had tried to fight with her.
Swallow made her initial court appearance on a second-degree murder charge Monday. Her bond was set at $100,000 cash. She’ll enter a plea later.
