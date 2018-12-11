DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Florida have identified the remains of a woman seven years after they believe she was murdered and two years after her body was found.
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a DNA match confirmed that human remains found in neighboring Flagler County in 2016 were of Mandy Ciehanoski.
Ciehanoski had been in a relationship with Michael Annicchiarico, who pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison in 2014.
The woman’s remains were found two years ago by a drone operator searching for a crashed drone.
A DNA comparison was made with a family member, and the match was confirmed at the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.