GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A retired Roman Catholic priest in northern Montana has pleaded not guilty to receiving child pornography.

The Great Falls Tribune reports 80-year-old Lothar Konrad Krauth entered his plea Tuesday in federal court after a grand jury indicted the former Our Lady of Lourdes Parish priest last week.

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations say Krauth’s computer had about 400 images of child pornography, including children as young as 2 or 3 years old. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Krauth was assigned to Our Lady of Lourdes in Great Falls from 1989 to 2014.

His attorney, Jason Holden, did not immediately return a call for comment on Tuesday night.

___

Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com





