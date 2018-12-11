The Senate on Tuesday approved a $867 billion farm bill that continues generous subsidies to America’s farmers and renews the food stamp program for five years, as Congress looks to speed the legislation to President Trump this week.

Senators voted 87-13 to pass the bill, but it still needs House action to clear Capitol Hill.

If signed into law, the legislation would blaze a path for legalization of industrial hemp, which has been a longstanding goal of a wide range of advocates who say the U.S. has been shirking a major business opportunity.

But the bill leaves out the new work requirements for food stamp recipients that President Trump and House conservatives had demanded.

House and Senate negotiators unveiled the 800-plus page legislation this week after the House and Senate passed competing versions earlier this year.

“As promised, this farm bill provides much needed certainty and predictability for all producers – of all crops – across all regions across the country,” said Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, Kansas Republican.

The final conference report does authorize a national database to bar people from claiming the benefits in multiple states and bolsters funding for work training programs.

But GOP lawmakers were forced to drop an attempt to push some food stamp recipients to show they were attempting to gain employment, after Senate Democrats made clear they wouldn’t allow the bill to pass.

Republican leaders declared victory nonetheless.

“This bill strengthens work requirements for our federal nutrition benefit programs, and uses savings to better train and equip our workforce — reforms we have long sought to help more Americans move from welfare to work,” said House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, Wisconsin Republican.

In a nod to conservatives who had pushed the new work requirements, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has said that his department will issue a rule allowing states to experiment with work requirements for some food stamp recipients.

In a major win for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the 2018 farm bill also fully legalizes industrial hemp after the 2014 version had paved the way for pilot hemp programs in states where it’s legal.

A federal ban had effectively halted production of hemp for years over fears that it would pave the way for the cultivation of marijuana.

On Monday, Mr. McConnell put his signature on the final package using a hemp pen.

“At a time when farm income is down and our growers are struggling, industrial hemp is a bright spot of agriculture’s future,” Mr. McConnell said Tuesday.

The legislation will now allow hemp growers to seek federal crop insurance, among other changes.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.