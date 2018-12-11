NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A student at a suburban Chicago junior high school has been arrested after allegedly posting online in a chatroom a threat to “shoot up the school.”

In a news release, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Naperville Police Department announced that the male student at Washington Junior High School appeared in court on Tuesday morning and released to his parents for home detention.

Officials were told of the comments by another person in the same chatroom became concerned and notified the school district. The district contacted Naperville Police and the boy was arrested without incident on Monday. He has been charged with a felony count of making a false report of a threat to a school and is scheduled to appear in juvenile court next month.





