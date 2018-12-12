NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Two former sheriff’s deputies in Louisiana have pleaded not guilty to charges in a kickback scheme.

News outlets reported former St. Tammany Parish captains David Hanson Sr. and Clifford Keen Jr. are charged with conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and soliciting a bribe.

Both men pleaded not guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in New Orleans.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Wilkinson Jr. set a Feb. 11 trial date. The men face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if they’re convicted.

The mean were charged with setting up a company in their children’s names in 2013 so then Sheriff Jack Strain could award a no-bid contract to the company to operate the work-release program in Slidell.

Neither man’s attorney would talk about the case Tuesday.





