TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Federal authorities have charged a second person in connection with a domestic terrorism investigation in Ohio.

The FBI and Department of Justice said Wednesday that the Toledo man charged with making false statements lived with a woman who was charged earlier this week with buying bomb-making supplies.

Authorities say 23-year-old Vincent Armstrong will be in court Wednesday. Court records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney yet.

Investigators say they found journal entries where Armstrong and his girlfriend were discussing a violent attack that was never carried out.

Federal authorities say Armstrong spoke with investigators on Monday and denied discussing plans to launch an attack or buying material that could be used to make a bomb.

Authorities say his girlfriend had talked about carrying out several different types of attacks.





