LAS VEGAS (AP) - Three Las Vegas family members have pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal more than $2 million in tax refunds from the Internal Revenue Service.

Chanh V. Trinh, Cannedy Trinh and Elizabeth Trinh each pleaded guilty this week to one count of conspiring to defraud the United States by fraudulently obtaining the payment of income tax refunds and Chanh Trinh also pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated identity theft involving the use of his deceased brother’s identity.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the defendants conspired to file federal corporate and individual income tax returns reporting false income tax withholdings and payments, which fraudulently caused the IRS to issue income tax refunds.

Sentencings have been scheduled for April 10.





