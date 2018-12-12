HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The Connecticut Department of Children and Families has seen an increase in reports concerning suspected abuse following recent incidents at schools.

DCF spokesman Gary Kleebatt tells The Day “news about schools and reporting to the department has created more awareness” which in turn has led to more reporting. Kleebatt says the department adjusted staff and updated its phone system.

The department adopted a new online filing system this month in response to the influx of calls. School officials and other mandated reporters can file claims for “non-emergent child abuse and neglect concerns.”

The superintendent of Montville schools who was charged with failing to report a student “fight club” stepped down in October. A Norwich Free Academy coach was charged with sexually assaulting two students in September.

___

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.