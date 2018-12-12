Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio Cortez knows her limits.

The liberal website Vox had written an article Wednesday suggesting that the 29-year-old socialist run for president in 2020, in part to challenge the Constitutional requirement that the president be 35.

“How about… no” was her blunt reply on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

How about… no.



Sometimes political media is too fixated on personalities instead of policies.



The whole country JUST went through an exhausting midterm election. We need a break.



Can we instead talk about healthcare, a living wage, legalizing cannabis, GND, & other issues? https://t.co/JoiNmsgNTH — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 13, 2018

“Can we instead talk about healthcare, a living wage, legalizing cannabis, GND, & other issues?” she added.

Wednesday night’s tweet wasn’t the first time Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has complained about being given too much attention by the political press or having her importance overinflated, though she more often complains about conservatives doing it.

This time around, the frustration was the result of Matthew Yglesias arguing against “a completely ridiculous constitutional provision makes her ineligible to run for president.”

The Vox tweet urged that “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should run for president and dare the Supreme Court to stop her.”





