RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - With ballot fraud allegations hanging over a disputed North Carolina congressional race, state lawmakers have agreed to change the way such “do-over” House elections are handled.

The House and Senate voted Wednesday to require both new primary and general elections if the state elections board decides a redo is needed because of ballot irregularities in a close congressional contest.

The primary election requirement - contained in a measure reworking who oversees the enforcement of state elections and ethics laws and heading to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk - would apply to the current 9th Congressional District race.

The board already can call for a new 9th District general election, but not primary races. But both are required when a North Carolina U.S. House seat is officially declared vacant.





