EAST LYME, Conn. (AP) - Police have made an arrest in the stabbing death of a woman found at a Connecticut hotel.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Corina Zukowski, of East Lyme, was found suffering from stab wounds Monday night in a room at the Starlight Inn in the Niantic section of town.

She was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London where she was pronounced dead.

Police on Tuesday arrested 28-year-old Avery Hallbrooks, of East Lyme, on a murder charge. He was held on $1 million bond pending a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday. It was not clear if he had a lawyer.

Police say the victim and suspect had been in a dating relationship.





