NEW YORK (AP) - Federal authorities say a Brooklyn man threatened to murder a U.S. senator for criticizing President Donald Trump and supporting reproductive rights.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that Michael Brogan was charged with threatening to kill a federal official.

Authorities did not identify the senator.

Brogan’s defense attorney declined to comment.

Brogan was released from custody on $50,000 bail with home detention and ordered to wear an ankle monitor as he awaits trial.

A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court says Brogan called the senator’s office in Washington, D.C., earlier this month and threatened to “put a bullet in ya.”

The complaint says Capitol Police traced the call to Brogan's Brooklyn residence.





