SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A lawsuit involving a well-known Native American artist who was cleaning up dog poop in his car but was mistaken for a burglar by Santa Fe police remains in court.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Mateo Romero’s case now is before the New Mexico Court of Appeals over public records and police immunity from liability.

Romero filed a lawsuit alleging the violation of his constitutional rights in 2014 that he says began when his Shih Tzu defecated in his car. Romero told The Associated Press a Santa Fe officer pointed a rifle at him during the bizarre misunderstanding.

Last year, a judge ruled an officer’s belt recorder showed the officer acted properly.

However, officials had told Romero’s lawyer no belt recording existed.

Mateo is an award-winning painter whose work has been exhibited in Canada and the United States.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.