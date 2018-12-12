IRONDALE, Ala. (AP) - A grand jury is set to see the case of an Alabama man accused of killing two motel owners and dumping their bodies near Birmingham.

Al.com reports a judge on Tuesday sent 28-year-old Steven Richard Mulkey’s case to the grand jury for a possible indictment. Mulkey is charged with capital murder for the September deaths of 76-year-old Siumei Kao and her husband, 77-year-old Ching Kao.

Police said during a preliminary hearing Tuesday that Mulkey bludgeoned the Irondale couple to death with a pipe and cut Siumei Kao’s throat.

The couple’s daughter reported her parents missing days later. The daughter and police then found bloody clothing and flooring at the nonoperational motel where the couple lived.

Police say Mulkey later led authorities to their bodies after being arrested in Virginia.

